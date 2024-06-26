School Bus Crash Shakes Mumbai: Three Injured

In a shocking development, a school bus met with an accident on the JJ flyover in south Mumbai, injuring two children and the bus cleaner. The mishap occurred when the driver, Lalu Kumar Kantu Rajbhar, tried to overtake another vehicle and lost control.

According to the Pydhonie police station, the bus carrying students from Anjuman-I-Islam's Allana English High School crashed into the flyover's side wall. The injured children and the cleaner were immediately rushed to two hospitals and are reported to be in stable condition.

Rajbhar has been taken into custody and charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rash driving (Section 279). Further investigations are underway to assess the circumstances leading to the incident.

