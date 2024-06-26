Left Menu

BRO Triumphs Over Nature to Restore Sikkim Road Connectivity

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) successfully restored road connectivity on the Mangang-Chungthan road in North Sikkim, affected by heavy rains and landslides. The BRO also addressed challenges on an alternate route via the Dett Khola bridge, aiding stranded tourists with crucial infrastructure repairs.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 26-06-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 19:21 IST
The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has achieved a significant milestone by restoring road connectivity from Rafangkhola to Lanthakhola on the Mangang-Chungthan road in North Sikkim, after recent heavy rains and landslides claimed six lives.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the BRO confirmed that the road is now traffic-worthy for heavy vehicles up to Naga. Efforts are ongoing to restore full connectivity to Chungthang, the primary road network hub in North Sikkim.

Despite adverse weather conditions, the BRO has made commendable progress. They are also working on an alternate route to the Dzongu region via Dikchu-Sanklang-Toong. A crucial breakthrough was the construction of massive abutments and a 70-foot Bailey bridge at the Dett Khola bridge, in coordination with the Army.

North Sikkim's Mangan district experienced severe rains on June 13, severing road and communication links, leaving around 1,500 tourists stranded for nearly a week.

