Left Menu

Locus Recognized in Gartner’s 2024 Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Tech

Locus has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Technology Solutions, 2024, following its recognition in the Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions guide. The company is praised for its AI-powered logistics solutions that enhance last-mile delivery efficiency and customer experience.

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 11:07 IST
Locus Recognized in Gartner’s 2024 Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Tech
AI Generated Representative Image

Locus, a global leader in AI-powered logistics management, has achieved significant recognition by being named a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Technology Solutions. This acknowledgment follows closely on the heels of its inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions.

Leveraging advanced technology to optimize the intricate demands of last-mile delivery, Locus' innovative AI-driven solutions have consistently reduced costs and bolstered customer experiences. The recognition underscores the company's impactful role in transforming logistics operations.

Nishith Rastogi, Founder and CEO of Locus, remarked, 'Our acknowledgment by Gartner is a testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation in logistics. For nearly a decade, we've strived to set new standards in last-mile delivery excellence and enhance customer experiences on a global scale. We are committed to continuing this journey, developing cutting-edge solutions.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024