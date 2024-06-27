Locus Recognized in Gartner’s 2024 Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Tech

Locus, a global leader in AI-powered logistics management, has achieved significant recognition by being named a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Technology Solutions. This acknowledgment follows closely on the heels of its inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions.

Leveraging advanced technology to optimize the intricate demands of last-mile delivery, Locus' innovative AI-driven solutions have consistently reduced costs and bolstered customer experiences. The recognition underscores the company's impactful role in transforming logistics operations.

Nishith Rastogi, Founder and CEO of Locus, remarked, 'Our acknowledgment by Gartner is a testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation in logistics. For nearly a decade, we've strived to set new standards in last-mile delivery excellence and enhance customer experiences on a global scale. We are committed to continuing this journey, developing cutting-edge solutions.'

