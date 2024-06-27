Left Menu

Sparsh CCTV to Invest Rs 300 Crore for 'Made in India' Push

Sparsh CCTV announced a Rs 300 crore investment over the next five years to boost production capacity, responding to the government's push for 'Made in India' surveillance equipment. The expansion at the Kashipur facility will enhance the annual production to 1 million units per month, up from 2.5 million units per year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 12:10 IST
Sparsh CCTV on Thursday declared a significant investment plan of Rs 300 crore over the next five years aimed at capitalizing on the government's 'Made in India' initiative. This substantial investment promises to enhance the company's production capacity.

According to Managing Director Sanjeev Sehgal, Sparsh CCTV's current production stands at 2.5 million units annually. The new investment will enable an impressive expansion, positioning the Kashipur facility to achieve a monthly production rate of 1 million units.

Sehgal revealed that the company will establish a dedicated anchor unit within the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster 2.0 in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, dramatically boosting their output. This move follows last year's expansion in Haridwar, which upgraded their capacity from 1 million units per year to 2.5 million units.

