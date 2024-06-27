Sparsh CCTV to Invest Rs 300 Crore for 'Made in India' Push

Sparsh CCTV on Thursday declared a significant investment plan of Rs 300 crore over the next five years aimed at capitalizing on the government's 'Made in India' initiative. This substantial investment promises to enhance the company's production capacity.

According to Managing Director Sanjeev Sehgal, Sparsh CCTV's current production stands at 2.5 million units annually. The new investment will enable an impressive expansion, positioning the Kashipur facility to achieve a monthly production rate of 1 million units.

Sehgal revealed that the company will establish a dedicated anchor unit within the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster 2.0 in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, dramatically boosting their output. This move follows last year's expansion in Haridwar, which upgraded their capacity from 1 million units per year to 2.5 million units.

