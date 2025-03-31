DCM Shriram Expands Caustic Soda Production Capacity in Gujarat
DCM Shriram has launched a new caustic soda flakes plant in Gujarat, boosting its capacity to 900 tonnes daily. This makes it one of India's largest caustic soda facilities, with the plant offering sustainability through flexi-fuel options and supporting exports due to its easy transportability.
DCM Shriram has enhanced its production capabilities with the commissioning of a new caustic soda flakes plant, boasting a capacity of 300 tonnes per day at its key chemical complex in Jhagadia, Gujarat. The industrial move was disclosed in the company's regulatory filing on Monday.
The additional production line increases the facility's output to an impressive 900 tonnes per day, placing it among the largest single-location producers of caustic soda flakes in India. The new plant mirrors an earlier unit set up last October. Offering a range of fuel options, these flexible plants support sustainability goals and operational efficiency.
Caustic soda, or sodium hydroxide, is a critical chemical with broad industrial applications, including textiles, paper production, alumina processing, and water treatment. It is available in liquid and flake forms, with the latter preferred for export due to its superior transportability.
