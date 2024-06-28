Left Menu

Delhi Airport Roof Collapse Injures Six Amid Heavy Rains

Six people were injured when a portion of Delhi airport's Terminal-1 roof collapsed on cars during heavy rains. A search operation is underway to ensure no one else is trapped. The injured have been hospitalized, and Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu is monitoring the situation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 07:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 07:37 IST
Delhi Airport Roof Collapse Injures Six Amid Heavy Rains
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Six individuals were injured early Friday morning when a section of the roof at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed onto cars, including taxis, amidst heavy rainfall, according to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials.

Rescue teams have launched a search operation to ensure that no one else remains trapped in the wreckage. Alongside the roof, support beams also gave way, causing significant damage to the vehicles parked in the terminal's pick-up and drop area.

The injured have been transported to a hospital. The incident, reported around 5:30am, prompted the dispatch of three fire tenders. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu is personally overseeing the rescue efforts and has urged airlines to assist affected passengers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
3
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
4
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024