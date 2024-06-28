Delhi Airport Roof Collapse Injures Six Amid Heavy Rains
Six people were injured when a portion of Delhi airport's Terminal-1 roof collapsed on cars during heavy rains. A search operation is underway to ensure no one else is trapped. The injured have been hospitalized, and Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu is monitoring the situation.
Six individuals were injured early Friday morning when a section of the roof at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed onto cars, including taxis, amidst heavy rainfall, according to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials.
Rescue teams have launched a search operation to ensure that no one else remains trapped in the wreckage. Alongside the roof, support beams also gave way, causing significant damage to the vehicles parked in the terminal's pick-up and drop area.
The injured have been transported to a hospital. The incident, reported around 5:30am, prompted the dispatch of three fire tenders. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu is personally overseeing the rescue efforts and has urged airlines to assist affected passengers.
Flight departures at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 suspended following roof collapse incident: Airport spokesperson.