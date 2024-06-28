Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: One Dead, Six Injured Amid Heavy Rains
A portion of the roof of Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed amid heavy rainfall, resulting in one fatality and six injuries. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu is overseeing the situation. Flight departures from Terminal-1 have been suspended and some flights cancelled due to the damage.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident early Friday morning, a portion of the roof at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed amid intense rainfall, leading to the death of one individual and injuring six others. The collapse has caused severe disruptions, including the suspension of flight departures from the terminal.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed that emergency services were promptly deployed, and the injured were taken to Medanta Hospital. Authorities are conducting ongoing rescue operations to ensure no one remains trapped.
Due to the structural damage, Terminal-1's flight operations have been temporarily shifted to Terminals-2 and 3. The incident underscores the need for infrastructure resilience in the face of extreme weather conditions.
