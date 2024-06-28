Left Menu

Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: One Dead, Six Injured Amid Heavy Rains

A portion of the roof of Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed amid heavy rainfall, resulting in one fatality and six injuries. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu is overseeing the situation. Flight departures from Terminal-1 have been suspended and some flights cancelled due to the damage.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 10:05 IST
Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: One Dead, Six Injured Amid Heavy Rains
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident early Friday morning, a portion of the roof at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed amid intense rainfall, leading to the death of one individual and injuring six others. The collapse has caused severe disruptions, including the suspension of flight departures from the terminal.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed that emergency services were promptly deployed, and the injured were taken to Medanta Hospital. Authorities are conducting ongoing rescue operations to ensure no one remains trapped.

Due to the structural damage, Terminal-1's flight operations have been temporarily shifted to Terminals-2 and 3. The incident underscores the need for infrastructure resilience in the face of extreme weather conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
3
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
4
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Powering Sierra Leone: A New Dawn for Energy Access

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024