Minister Varma Champions Sustainable Supply Chains at Delhi Summit

New Delhi: The Honourable Minister Bhupathiraju Srinivas Varma, Minister of State for Heavy Industries & Steel, GOI, headlined the largest Supply Chain Management and Logistics Summit in Delhi on 28th June 2024. The event was held by ET Edge in collaboration with Mahindra Logistics, strategic partner Oracle, and co-presented by DTDC Express.

In his address, Mr. Varma highlighted strategic plans for the logistics industry, emphasizing the need to optimize the supply chain for a sustainable and competitive Indian steel sector. He underscored the importance of reducing carbon footprints in the industry.

The summit convened industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to explore a more efficient and resilient supply chain ecosystem. Minister Varma noted, "India's large reserves of natural resources, aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, present the opportunity to tackle logistics challenges. Leveraging technology can revolutionize the sector, making sustainability an imperative. Government initiatives like Sagar Mala are enhancing port efficiency and reducing logistics costs. Fostering innovation is key to supply chain advancement."

The event included masterclasses on various topics such as Risk Management, Blockchain Technology in Supply Chain, Digitization, Sustainable Practices, and Supply Chain Finance, with input from industry experts. Discussions also covered growth in manufacturing, FMCG, retail, e-commerce, cold chain, and warehousing sectors.

