Left Menu

Minister Varma Champions Sustainable Supply Chains at Delhi Summit

Minister Bhupathiraju Srinivas Varma emphasized the need for sustainable and efficient supply chain management at the Supply Chain Management and Logistics Summit in Delhi. The event focused on innovation and sustainability in the logistics sector with insights from industry leaders and policymakers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:31 IST
Minister Varma Champions Sustainable Supply Chains at Delhi Summit
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi: The Honourable Minister Bhupathiraju Srinivas Varma, Minister of State for Heavy Industries & Steel, GOI, headlined the largest Supply Chain Management and Logistics Summit in Delhi on 28th June 2024. The event was held by ET Edge in collaboration with Mahindra Logistics, strategic partner Oracle, and co-presented by DTDC Express.

In his address, Mr. Varma highlighted strategic plans for the logistics industry, emphasizing the need to optimize the supply chain for a sustainable and competitive Indian steel sector. He underscored the importance of reducing carbon footprints in the industry.

The summit convened industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to explore a more efficient and resilient supply chain ecosystem. Minister Varma noted, "India's large reserves of natural resources, aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, present the opportunity to tackle logistics challenges. Leveraging technology can revolutionize the sector, making sustainability an imperative. Government initiatives like Sagar Mala are enhancing port efficiency and reducing logistics costs. Fostering innovation is key to supply chain advancement."

The event included masterclasses on various topics such as Risk Management, Blockchain Technology in Supply Chain, Digitization, Sustainable Practices, and Supply Chain Finance, with input from industry experts. Discussions also covered growth in manufacturing, FMCG, retail, e-commerce, cold chain, and warehousing sectors.

(Disclaimer: The above Press Release is provided by HT Syndication and PTI holds no editorial responsibility for this content.)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024