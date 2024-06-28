Chaos at Delhi Airport: Terminal-1 Roof Collapse Amid Heavy Rainfall

A portion of the roof at Delhi Airport's Terminal-1 collapsed amid heavy rainfall on Friday, resulting in one death and six injuries. Krishna Kumar, a cab driver at the scene, said there was no loud noise, but chaos ensued as people started shouting for help.

The collapse, which occurred around 5 am, damaged cars parked in the pick-up and drop area. Prompt rescue operations ensued, with CRPF personnel alerting local police and the fire department deploying earthmovers to the site.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Usha Rangnani confirmed the area has been cordoned off for investigation. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu stated rescue operations are ongoing and affected passengers are being assisted.

