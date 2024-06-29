Left Menu

Air India's Landmark Night Landing at Port Blair: A Boost for Tourism

An Air India Airbus A321 successfully landed at Port Blair Airport during nighttime, marking a significant improvement in air connectivity to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This was made possible by the efforts of the Indian Navy, ANC, and AAI, and aims to benefit local tourism and regional connectivity.

29-06-2024
In a pioneering development, an Air India flight successfully executed a night landing at Port Blair Airport, as confirmed by an official statement. This milestone marks a promising future for regional connectivity and tourism in the region.

The Air India Airbus A321, carrying 68 passengers, landed at INS Utkrosh on Friday evening. "The aircraft left Kolkata at 5:40 pm and arrived in Port Blair at 7:34 pm," stated the Andaman and Nicobar Command. The plane then proceeded to Veer Savarkar International Terminal for disembarkation.

This successful operation highlights a significant leap forward in enhancing the air connectivity of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The ongoing efforts of the Indian Navy, ANC, and AAI over the years have culminated in this achievement. Upgrading the Instrument Landing System (ILS) to CAT-I at Veer Savarkar International Airport is a crucial preparation for the anticipated rise in tourism.

A senior official from the Andaman and Nicobar Command elaborated, "Utkrosh Airfield is now fully equipped for both day and night operations. This development is not only strategically important but also pivotal in improving regional connectivity and supporting the 'Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik' (UDAN) scheme." The official further urged private airlines to use the new night landing and takeoff facilities to their fullest.

