Left Menu

UP Government Unveils Ambitious $1 Trillion Economy Blueprint

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a draft bill to create Special Investment Regions (SIRs) aiming to attract national and international investors, boosting its economy towards a $1 trillion target. The bill proposes creating four SIRs and encourages MSME growth, alongside the reappointment of 2,200 teachers in non-government aided schools.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:09 IST
UP Government Unveils Ambitious $1 Trillion Economy Blueprint
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has scaled up its economic ambitions by approving a draft bill aimed at transforming the state into a $1 trillion economy. The Uttar Pradesh Nodal Investment Region for Manufacturing (Construction) Area Bill (NIRMAN)-2024, passed during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeks to establish Special Investment Regions (SIRs) to attract major investors from within India and globally.

The bill proposes the creation of at least four SIRs in different geographical areas of the state, leveraging a 20,000-acre land bank. Officials believe this move will enhance the ease of doing business, spur economic development, and generate new employment opportunities.

Moreover, the UP government approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and MSMEs to further support industrial investments. This initiative is complemented by plans to reappoint 2,200 teachers on a temporary basis to address vacancies in non-government aided secondary schools.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024