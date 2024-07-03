Madhya Pradesh Presents Comprehensive 2024-25 Budget Amid Controversy

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday presented its state budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, outlining an ambitious expenditure plan of Rs 3.65 lakh crore. Significant allocations were made for infrastructural development and the welfare of women and tribals. Notably, the budget did not introduce any new taxes.

State Finance Minister Jagdish Devda described the budget as 'sarvsparshi' or all-inclusive. However, the presentation was overshadowed by chaos in the legislative assembly, instigated by the opposition Congress, who were protesting over an alleged nursing college scam currently under investigation by the CBI.

Amid continuous sloganeering, the budget speech remained largely inaudible. Despite this, Devda emphasized the budget's focus on doubling its size in the next five years, enhancing capital investment, expanding essential infrastructure, and aiming for good governance. Key allocations included significant increases for women and child development, urban and rural development, agriculture, and the flagship Ladli Behna Yojana scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)