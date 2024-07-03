Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Rajasthan Claims Three Lives, Injures 13

Three people, including a seven-year-old girl, died and 13 others were injured in a collision between a loading tempo and another vehicle on Jaipur-Agra National Highway. The victims were returning from Khatu Shyam Ji temple. Three seriously injured are being treated in Jaipur, while others received first aid.

In a tragic accident, three individuals, including a seven-year-old girl, lost their lives, and 13 others sustained injuries when a loading tempo collided with another vehicle in Rajasthan's Dausa district. The unfortunate incident unfolded on Tuesday night near the Giriraj Dharan temple along the Jaipur-Agra National Highway, authorities reported on Wednesday.

Sohan Lal, the SHO of Sadar police station, revealed that the speeding tempo struck the vehicle ahead, leading to the deaths of Chhotu Ram (35), Samantara (50), and young Divya (7). All victims were residents of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, returning from a pilgrimage to the Khatu Shyam Ji temple in Sikar.

Among the 13 injured, three are receiving critical care at Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur. The remaining victims, who sustained less severe injuries, were treated and discharged from the district hospital in Dausa, Lal confirmed.

