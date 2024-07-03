Left Menu

Assam's Green Leap: Sustainable Coal Development Initiatives

The Assam government is focusing on sustainable and environmentally friendly coal production to support economic growth and reduce imports. Increased coal output is expected to benefit local industries and boost state revenue. Coordination among various departments and targeted CSR initiatives aim to improve the livelihood of mining workers.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-07-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 17:46 IST
Assam's Green Leap: Sustainable Coal Development Initiatives
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government aims to position the state as a hub for sustainable and environmentally-friendly coal production, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota announced during a coal project review with Coal India Limited (CIL) Chairman and MD, P M Prasad.

Under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership, efforts are underway to maximize coal exploration and utilization, accelerating economic growth and reducing coal imports. The increased coal production, particularly from the Margherita sub-division in Tinsukia, aims to surge from 2 lakh metric tonnes to 15 lakh metric tonnes annually.

Coordinated efforts among Assam's revenue, disaster management, environment, and forest departments with NECIL are expected to not only meet industrial needs but also significantly boost state revenue. Targeted CSR activities focusing on schools and hospitals will improve mining workforce livelihoods, with district administrations providing necessary support to mitigate illegal mining activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024