Assam's Green Leap: Sustainable Coal Development Initiatives

The Assam government aims to position the state as a hub for sustainable and environmentally-friendly coal production, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota announced during a coal project review with Coal India Limited (CIL) Chairman and MD, P M Prasad.

Under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership, efforts are underway to maximize coal exploration and utilization, accelerating economic growth and reducing coal imports. The increased coal production, particularly from the Margherita sub-division in Tinsukia, aims to surge from 2 lakh metric tonnes to 15 lakh metric tonnes annually.

Coordinated efforts among Assam's revenue, disaster management, environment, and forest departments with NECIL are expected to not only meet industrial needs but also significantly boost state revenue. Targeted CSR activities focusing on schools and hospitals will improve mining workforce livelihoods, with district administrations providing necessary support to mitigate illegal mining activities.

