Delta Flight Diverted Due to Spoiled Food Incident
A Delta flight from Detroit to Amsterdam was diverted to New York's Kennedy Airport after passengers were served spoiled food. Emergency medical responders treated 12 passengers. Delta has promised an investigation and apologized for the inconvenience.
A Delta flight en route from Detroit to Amsterdam faced an unexpected diversion to New York's Kennedy Airport early Wednesday. The cause: passengers being served spoiled food.
The red-eye flight departed from Detroit at around 11 pm Tuesday and landed in New York by 4 am local time, following reports that portions of the Main Cabin in-flight meal service had gone bad, according to a Delta spokesperson.
Emergency medical responders met the flight upon arrival, providing treatment to 12 passengers, the Fire Department of New York confirmed. The exact number of the plane's 277 passengers who consumed the spoiled food remains unclear.
Delta assured a thorough investigation into the incident and extended heartfelt apologies to affected passengers. 'This is not the service Delta is known for, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and delay in their travels,' a Delta spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Deadly Train Collision in West Bengal: Investigation Launched
Trinamool Congress Demands Investigation into Alleged Stock Market Manipulation
Norway Tightens Adoption Controls Amid Ethics Investigation
Tragic Incident at Ram Temple: Jawan's Death Under Investigation
Kerala CM Confirms Organ Trafficking Investigation, Multiple Arrests Made