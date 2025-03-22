Tragic Loss at Kerala Child Welfare: Infant's Passing Under Investigation

An infant housed at the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare has unfortunately passed away at a government hospital, sources revealed on Saturday. The five-month-old reportedly experienced health complications prior to his death.

The child was rushed to medical care as soon as he displayed signs of distress, but tragically, he did not survive. Initial speculation pointed to issues like milk aspiration and breathing difficulties, but these remain unverified by local authorities.

A police official assured that no foul play is currently suspected in the incident. The exact reasons behind the tragic event will be clarified following a pending post-mortem. This marks the second loss at the facility in two months, with another child having died in similar circumstances recently.

