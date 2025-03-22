Tragic Explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Investigations Underway
A hand grenade explosion killed three and injured one in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Occurring in an under-construction house in Parachinar, the blast followed an argument among those present. Police are actively investigating to gather more information, relying on details from the injured party.
A tragic explosion in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province left three people dead and one injured on Saturday. The incident, involving a hand grenade, occurred at an under-construction house in Parachinar city, Kurram district, regional authorities reported.
According to initial findings, the blast was triggered by an argument among the individuals present, leading one person to inadvertently detonate the grenade. Law enforcement personnel have transported the victims to the district hospital for medical attention.
As officials launch a comprehensive investigation, efforts are being made to gather crucial details from the injured survivor. Authorities have affirmed that further action will be based on the results of the ongoing inquiry.
