Mizoram Government Overhauls NFSA Beneficiary List to Cut Costs

The Mizoram government is set to revise the National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiary list, announced B Lalchhanzova, state Food, Civil Supply and Consumers Affairs minister, on Wednesday. This initiative seeks to identify and reclassify affluent families as non-NFSA or white card holders.

Households in urban areas earning below Rs 4 lakh and rural households earning below Rs 2.5 lakh annually will qualify for NFSA benefits. Conversely, families exceeding these income brackets will be categorized as non-NFSA beneficiaries. Current non-NFSA households with incomes under these thresholds will be updated to NFSA status.

The state cabinet has resolved to cease ration provisions for VIPs and Group A officers, and cut subsidies from Rs 25 to Rs 10 per kilogram of rice for non-NFSA beneficiaries. This action will save an estimated Rs 5.25 crore monthly, totaling over Rs 63 crore annually. The state's rice distribution requirement under the public distribution system stands at over 97,000 quintals monthly.

