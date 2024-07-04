Left Menu

Nikkei 225 Hits New Record High Amid Tech and Export Surge

Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark closed Thursday at a new record high of 40,913.65, driven by strong technology and export-oriented shares. The index benefited from a weak yen and followed a rally on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 has risen 22.4% this year, marking its highest surge since the late 1980s.

  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark achieved a new milestone on Thursday, closing at a record high of 40,913.65, surpassing its previous peak set in March.

The index saw a 0.8% gain propelled by robust buying in technology and export-oriented shares. Its highest intraday peak was 41,087.75, reached on February 24.

The ascent mirrored an overnight surge on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also hit fresh records.

Investors flocked to the Japanese market, drawn by the yen's 34-year lows against the dollar. A weaker yen typically boosts exporters' profits when converted back to yen. The Nikkei 225 has soared 22.4% this year, reminiscent of the late 1980s' bubble economy, but later fell after the financial bubble burst in 1990.

