Markets Rally as Trump's Tariff Tensions Ease

Global markets experienced a rally as US President Donald Trump announced certain electronics would be temporarily exempt from tariffs, easing trade tensions. Asian, European, and US markets saw gains, although concerns about future tariffs and economic impacts remain. Bond yields and inflation remain points of investor focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian markets surged on Monday after US President Donald Trump announced that electronics, including smartphones and laptops, would escape initially proposed high import tariffs. This decision prompted positive movements across global markets.

Major indices in Europe like Germany's DAX and Paris's CAC 40 noted considerable increases, alongside the UK's FTSE 100. The US futures market also experienced growth, riding on the upswing of Wall Street's recent performance. However, a weaker US dollar and declining oil prices reflect ongoing uncertainties tied to Trump's trade policies.

While Trump's announcement initiated rallies in several sectors, concerns linger regarding escalating tariffs, especially between the US and China, which could potentially trigger a global economic downturn. Investors continue to eye bond yields and inflation rates as the ongoing trade saga unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

