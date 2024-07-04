AfDB and Korea Customs Service Partner to Enhance Customs Modernization and Trade Facilitation

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Korea Customs Service (KCS) have formalized a collaboration aimed at advancing customs reforms and modernization across Africa. This initiative, captured in an Aide Memoire signed by Mr. Solomon Quaynor, AfDB Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure & Industrialisation, and Mr. Ko Kwang-hyo, Commissioner of the Korea Customs Service, seeks to leverage Korean expertise and systems to bolster trade processes on the continent.

The Aide Memoire outlines comprehensive cooperation to enhance trade facilitation among AfDB Regional Member Countries. It focuses on fostering transparent operations, improving border management, and ultimately boosting revenues. Key areas of collaboration include capacity-building for customs modernization, seminars on electronic clearance systems, site visits to observe KCS's digitalization efforts, technical support for electronic clearance and origin management systems, and joint studies on customs policies for Regional Economic Communities in Africa.

Vice President Quaynor emphasized the significance of this partnership in driving AfDB's efforts to reduce non-tariff barriers and enhance intra-African and external trade, crucial for the operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). He expressed eagerness to work closely with KCS to implement the agreed provisions effectively.

Commissioner Ko Kwang-hyo highlighted Korea's commitment to sharing its expertise, particularly through its UNI-PASS electronic clearance system. Under the Aide Memoire, KCS plans to initiate various activities, including deploying its One-stop Origin Management System and conducting capacity-building programs for African customs officers.

The Aide Memoire will remain in effect through December 31, 2026, with provisions for possible extension. Both parties have committed to annual joint assessments to ensure the initiative's successful implementation.

This collaboration aligns with AfDB's strategic focus on regional integration, a cornerstone of its development agenda. It also supports the implementation of the AfCFTA by addressing critical trade facilitation challenges in Africa.

The partnership builds on a longstanding cooperation between AfDB and Korea, dating back to Korea's accession as a shareholder in 1982. Korea's substantial contributions, nearing $800 million to date, underscore its commitment to bolstering Africa's development. Noteworthy achievements include the $600 million Energy Investment Framework signed in 2021 and the Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Trust Fund, the largest bilateral fund managed by AfDB, established in 2007.