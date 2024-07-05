Left Menu

Global Markets Rally Amid U.S. Rate Cut Hopes and Key Elections

World equity markets reached record highs driven by optimism over a potential U.S. rate cut and key upcoming elections. European shares and UK stocks saw significant gains, supported by positive employment data and favorable political circumstances. Gold and oil prices also recorded increases amid these market activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 16:36 IST
Global Markets Rally Amid U.S. Rate Cut Hopes and Key Elections
AI Generated Representative Image

World equity markets soared to fresh record highs, fueled by optimism over a potential U.S. rate cut and anticipation of key elections, notably in France this weekend. Conversely, the euro climbed to a three-week high, bolstered by election prospects.

In the UK, a landslide victory for the Labour Party spurred enthusiasm with London's FTSE 100 index gaining at the open. Meanwhile, French stocks rebounded, recovering from a previous selloff. European shares climbed 0.4%, mirroring a global trend of muted but positive gains.

Markets continue to be buoyed by the possibility of U.S. rate cuts, with U.S. Treasury yields remaining stable. As the focus shifts to employment data and job growth metrics, investors remain cautiously optimistic. Gold and oil prices also recorded second consecutive weekly gains, reflecting broader economic sentiment.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024