Vijayawada-Kurnool Flight Services Set to Take Off Soon

Flight services between Vijayawada and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh are set to commence soon, according to TG Bharat, the state's Industries and Commerce Minister. Bharat held discussions with Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi, advocating for the air route as well as night landing facilities in Kurnool.

"I have requested flight services between Vijayawada and Kurnool. Importantly, I also sought night landing facility in Kurnool," Bharat stated in an official press release.

Naidu responded positively to Bharat's requests, pledging swift action to launch the flight services and the introduction of night landing capabilities within a year. He has already directed officials to initiate the necessary work.