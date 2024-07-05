Left Menu

Vijayawada-Kurnool Flight Services Set to Take Off Soon

Flight services between Vijayawada and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh will commence shortly. Minister TG Bharat met Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu to request the services, along with night landing facilities in Kurnool. Naidu assured the services will start soon, with necessary steps being taken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:59 IST
Vijayawada-Kurnool Flight Services Set to Take Off Soon
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Flight services between Vijayawada and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh are set to commence soon, according to TG Bharat, the state's Industries and Commerce Minister. Bharat held discussions with Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi, advocating for the air route as well as night landing facilities in Kurnool.

"I have requested flight services between Vijayawada and Kurnool. Importantly, I also sought night landing facility in Kurnool," Bharat stated in an official press release.

Naidu responded positively to Bharat's requests, pledging swift action to launch the flight services and the introduction of night landing capabilities within a year. He has already directed officials to initiate the necessary work.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024