M3M India Eyes Rs 4,000 Crore Revenue from New Gurugram Luxury Project

Real estate firm M3M India expects to generate around Rs 4,000 crore in revenue from its new luxury residential project 'M3M Altitude' in Gurugram. The project involves building 350 luxury apartments on Golf Course Extension Road with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore. About 180 units have already been sold for Rs 1,875 crore.

Realty firm M3M India is projecting approximately Rs 4,000 crore in revenue from its newly launched luxury housing project in Gurugram.

The company unveiled 'M3M Altitude,' a residential complex on Golf Course Extension Road, which will feature 350 high-end apartments.

An investment of Rs 1,200 crore is earmarked for the 4-acre development, with anticipated sales revenue projected around Rs 4,000 crore.

Apartment prices range from Rs 10 crore to Rs 30 crore each.

The company announced on Saturday it had already sold about 180 units, generating Rs 1,875 crore in sales.

Sudeep Bhatt, President of M3M Group, remarked on the significant interest and inquiries from home buyers since unveiling M3M Altitude.

This project is part of the larger 60-acre M3M Golf Estate township.

Real estate analytics firm PropEquity reports a rise in housing sales in Delhi NCR, with figures climbing to 10,198 units in April-June from 9,635 units in the same period last year.

The Gurugram housing market has achieved robust sales in various projects by developers such as DLF, Signature Global, and M3M.

