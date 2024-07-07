Congress Criticizes Modi Government Over Rising Unemployment

The Congress on Sunday criticized the Modi government, accusing it of worsening India's unemployment crisis through demonetisation, a hastily implemented GST, and increased imports from China.

In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh referenced a new report by Citigroup that showed alarming unemployment figures, confirming the party's long-standing claims during election campaigns.

Ramesh emphasized the need for urgent reforms, including a new skilling initiative and support for small businesses, to address the crisis.

