Congress Criticizes Modi Government Over Rising Unemployment

The Congress has criticized the Modi government for exacerbating India's unemployment crisis through demonetisation, GST, and rising imports from China. Citing a Citigroup report, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted alarming statistics and called for urgent reforms to boost job creation and support small businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 15:25 IST
The Congress on Sunday criticized the Modi government, accusing it of worsening India's unemployment crisis through demonetisation, a hastily implemented GST, and increased imports from China.

In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh referenced a new report by Citigroup that showed alarming unemployment figures, confirming the party's long-standing claims during election campaigns.

Ramesh emphasized the need for urgent reforms, including a new skilling initiative and support for small businesses, to address the crisis.

