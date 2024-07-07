Congress Criticizes Modi Government Over Rising Unemployment
The Congress has criticized the Modi government for exacerbating India's unemployment crisis through demonetisation, GST, and rising imports from China. Citing a Citigroup report, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted alarming statistics and called for urgent reforms to boost job creation and support small businesses.
The Congress on Sunday criticized the Modi government, accusing it of worsening India's unemployment crisis through demonetisation, a hastily implemented GST, and increased imports from China.
In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh referenced a new report by Citigroup that showed alarming unemployment figures, confirming the party's long-standing claims during election campaigns.
Ramesh emphasized the need for urgent reforms, including a new skilling initiative and support for small businesses, to address the crisis.
