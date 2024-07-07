Left Menu

India-UK FTA Talks Resume with New Government in Britain

India and the UK will resume talks this month on the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to resolve pending issues as the new government takes charge in Britain. The FTA discussions, which started in January 2022, stalled due to general elections in both countries. Important issues remain in goods and services sectors, including market access for IT and healthcare professionals from India and reduced import duties on UK goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 17:11 IST
India-UK FTA Talks Resume with New Government in Britain
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In light of recent political changes in Britain, senior officials from India and the UK are set to reconvene for the next round of talks regarding the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) this month, an official has revealed.

The India-UK FTA negotiations commenced in January 2022 but hit a stalemate as both nations engaged in their respective general election cycles.

Britain's newly-elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed his commitment to finalizing an FTA beneficial to both parties, following a conversation with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024