India-UK FTA Talks Resume with New Government in Britain
India and the UK will resume talks this month on the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to resolve pending issues as the new government takes charge in Britain. The FTA discussions, which started in January 2022, stalled due to general elections in both countries. Important issues remain in goods and services sectors, including market access for IT and healthcare professionals from India and reduced import duties on UK goods.
- India
In light of recent political changes in Britain, senior officials from India and the UK are set to reconvene for the next round of talks regarding the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) this month, an official has revealed.
The India-UK FTA negotiations commenced in January 2022 but hit a stalemate as both nations engaged in their respective general election cycles.
Britain's newly-elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed his commitment to finalizing an FTA beneficial to both parties, following a conversation with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
