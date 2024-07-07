India-UK FTA Talks Resume with New Government in Britain

In light of recent political changes in Britain, senior officials from India and the UK are set to reconvene for the next round of talks regarding the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) this month, an official has revealed.

The India-UK FTA negotiations commenced in January 2022 but hit a stalemate as both nations engaged in their respective general election cycles.

Britain's newly-elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed his commitment to finalizing an FTA beneficial to both parties, following a conversation with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)