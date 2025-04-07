Shashi Tharoor Calls for Strategic Trade Negotiations Amid US Tariff Challenges

On Monday, Indian politician Shashi Tharoor voiced deep concerns about the effect of US tariffs on India's economy, labeling the situation as "quite negative." He underscored the importance of establishing efficient bilateral trade agreements to alleviate the economic strain.

Tharoor elaborated on the broader economic implications, asserting that the global markets are severely impacted. "It's not just India; worldwide prices are escalating, and the unpredictability of Trump's tariffs is worrisome," he remarked. Tharoor pointed out the financial setbacks, claiming a potential loss of two trillion dollars within a span of days.

While noting that India might avoid a recession, Tharoor emphasized the necessity for prompt negotiation of a bilateral trade agreement to cushion the economic blow and leverage opportunities stemming from tariffs on other countries. He additionally addressed the upcoming Congress meetings, highlighting their importance in discussing India's strategic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)