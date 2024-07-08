Cupid Limited Launches New Mother Warehouse Amidst Booming Consumer Business

Cupid Limited, a prominent exporter of high-quality condoms, has officially opened its new Mother Warehouse in Bhiwandi, Mumbai. This strategic move comes in response to rapid growth in the company's business-to-consumer segment.

Launched a mere six months ago, Cupid's consumer brands—'Cupid', 'Cupisure', and 'Cupikit'—have already contributed over 14 percent to the company's total revenue. While the 'Cupid' brand offers condoms and personal care products, 'Cupikit' specializes in rapid IVD products, and 'Cupisure' provides pregnancy detection kits. The new warehouse signifies Cupid Limited's commitment to scaling up product availability to meet soaring demand. The firm plans to increase its retail footprint from 50,000 to 100,000 outlets in the next six months, enhancing product accessibility and market position.

"We are thrilled with the positive reception of our consumer business in such a short period. The new Mother Warehouse represents our dedication to customer satisfaction, ensuring broader product availability and strengthening our value chain," said Aditya Halwasiya, Managing Director of Cupid Limited. As the company continues to innovate and expand, it remains set for sustained growth in the consumer market.

Established in 1993, Cupid Limited is India's leading manufacturer of male and female condoms, lubricant jelly, IVD kits, and deodorants. The company has a production capacity of up to 480 million male condoms annually and a substantial presence in international markets. Recently, Cupid acquired strategic land in Palava, Maharashtra, enabling a 1.5 times increase in production capacity. The firm exports to over 105 countries, with 90 percent of its revenue coming from international markets, and holds long-term agreements with WHO/UNFPA. The company is listed on both BSE and NSE.

