Rachel Reeves Unveils Growth-Centric Agenda for UK's Labour Government

Rachel Reeves, Britain's first female Treasury chief, pledges to stimulate economic growth and reduce bureaucratic hurdles to facilitate investments. In her inaugural speech, she criticized the past 14 years of Conservative rule, promising sustainable growth, improved living standards, and deregulation in planning rules. She also committed to building 1.5 million new homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:03 IST
In a decisive move towards economic revitalization, Rachel Reeves, Britain's first female Treasury chief, announced her commitment to driving growth and slashing bureaucratic red tape. Reeves' speech aimed at business leaders underscored a bold vision for a stable economic future.

Reeves minced no words in her critique of the last 14 years under Conservative governments, which she accused of fostering chaos and instability. 'Where governments have been unwilling to take the difficult decisions to deliver growth – or have waited too long to act – I will deliver,' she asserted, promising swift action to deregulate planning rules.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, fresh from his electoral victory, echoed Reeves' sentiment, emphasizing the need for infrastructure renewal to address economic stagnation, rising poverty, and crumbling public healthcare. Together, they aim to rebuild investor confidence and deliver sustainable growth.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

