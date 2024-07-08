Left Menu

Roshni Nadar Malhotra Honored with France’s Highest Civilian Award

HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra has received the 'Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur' from France, acknowledging her contributions to business, her efforts to bolster economic ties between India and France, and her dedication to social and environmental causes.

Updated: 08-07-2024 18:38 IST
Roshni Nadar Malhotra Honored with France’s Highest Civilian Award
HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra conferred with highest civilian award of France (Image: HCLTech). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra has been awarded the 'Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur,' France's highest civilian honor. The distinction, which dates back to 1802, was presented by Thierry Mathou, French Ambassador to India, during a formal ceremony at the Residence of France in New Delhi.

This honor recognizes Malhotra's significant contributions to the business sector, her efforts to strengthen France-India economic relations, and her commitment to social and environmental issues. 'It is my privilege to receive this honor, underscoring the strategic relationship between India and France,' stated Malhotra. The French Republic's President serves as the Grand Master of the Order of the Legion of Honour.

HCLTech, a global technology leader operating in 60 countries, reported revenues of USD 13.3 billion for the year ending March 2024. The company has been active in France since 2009, working with top national enterprises across various sectors. 'HCL has been at the forefront of promoting business relations between France and India,' noted Ambassador Mathou, highlighting Malhotra's forward-thinking leadership in areas such as AI and cybersecurity.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

