EU-India Relations on the Rise: FEBI Marks Inaugural AGM

The EU-India relations have been progressively improving with a focus on economic cooperation. Ambassador Hervé Delphin highlighted the potential of an ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA). At FEBI's first Annual General Meeting in New Delhi, new office bearers were elected, emphasizing the importance of EU businesses in India.

New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 20:04 IST
  • India

EU-India relations are on a steady rise, with increased economic cooperation, as noted by Hervé Delphin, Ambassador of the EU to India. The ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations promise to significantly boost trade flows.

The Federation of European Business in India (FEBI) hosted its inaugural Annual General Meeting, marking a pivotal moment in EU-India business relations. The meeting, held in New Delhi, formalized its Board of Directors, with Rémi Maillard of Airbus India leading as its first president.

FEBI aims to strengthen ties between EU companies and Indian markets, representing diverse sectors including aerospace, automotive, and ICT. With nearly 4,500 European companies in India, FEBI's mission is to catalyze trade and investment growth, enhancing bilateral economic ecosystems.

