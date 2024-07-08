Rakesh Ramanlal Shah Appointed Honorary Consul for Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad

Rakesh Ramanlal Shah, Chairman & Managing Director of GSEC Limited, has been named the Honorary Consul for Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad, according to an announcement by the Sri Lankan High Commission.

Shah received his appointment commission on Monday from High Commissioner Kshenuka Senewiratne. The High Commission's statement noted that the post aims to fortify Sri Lanka's relations with Gujarat, given the state's significant trade, investment, and tourism potential. Gujarat is renowned for its contributions to port development, infrastructure, renewable energy, ICT, and pharmaceuticals, among other key sectors in India.

High Commissioner Senewiratne congratulated Shah on his appointment and emphasized the importance of deepening Sri Lanka's engagements with Gujarat. She highlighted Shah's business acumen as an asset in achieving these goals. Shah committed to creating a strategic roadmap to facilitate this collaboration and discussed potential areas of cooperation, especially in tourism and connectivity. The Indo-Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce and Industry was identified as a key framework to advance economic ties with Gujarat.

