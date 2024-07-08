Left Menu

West Bengal Reclaims 500 Acres to Boost Industrial Land Availability

The West Bengal government announced the recovery of approximately 500 acres from closed industrial units to address the shortage of industrial land. The reclaimed land will be available through the state's land bank. Efforts are ongoing to identify more unused land along highways. The plastic industry in the state is growing significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:55 IST
West Bengal Reclaims 500 Acres to Boost Industrial Land Availability
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to tackle the severe shortage of industrial land, the West Bengal government has announced the recovery of approximately 500 acres from previously closed industrial units. This significant development was revealed by State Industry Minister Shashi Panja during the unveiling of INDPLAS'25, an international plastics exhibition.

Panja revealed that the reclaimed land is now directly available for allocation via the department's land bank. She also mentioned that efforts are underway to identify similar unused land parcels along state and national highways.

This initiative follows an earlier declaration by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the government's plan to reclaim unused industrial land. Lalit Agrawal, president of the Indian Plastics Federation, highlighted the strong growth of the state's plastic industry. Meanwhile, Ashok Jajodia, Chairman of the INDPLAS'25 exhibition, stressed the urgency of developing the Tajpur deep-sea port project to support the industry's raw material import and export needs.

Panja, however, refrained from commenting on the Tajpur project, noting that updates would come directly from the Chief Minister.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024