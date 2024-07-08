West Bengal Reclaims 500 Acres to Boost Industrial Land Availability

In a strategic move to tackle the severe shortage of industrial land, the West Bengal government has announced the recovery of approximately 500 acres from previously closed industrial units. This significant development was revealed by State Industry Minister Shashi Panja during the unveiling of INDPLAS'25, an international plastics exhibition.

Panja revealed that the reclaimed land is now directly available for allocation via the department's land bank. She also mentioned that efforts are underway to identify similar unused land parcels along state and national highways.

This initiative follows an earlier declaration by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the government's plan to reclaim unused industrial land. Lalit Agrawal, president of the Indian Plastics Federation, highlighted the strong growth of the state's plastic industry. Meanwhile, Ashok Jajodia, Chairman of the INDPLAS'25 exhibition, stressed the urgency of developing the Tajpur deep-sea port project to support the industry's raw material import and export needs.

Panja, however, refrained from commenting on the Tajpur project, noting that updates would come directly from the Chief Minister.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)