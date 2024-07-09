Left Menu

Bank of Korea Faces a Balancing Act: High Rates and Global Economic Pressure

The Bank of Korea (BOK) will maintain its policy rate at 3.50%, a 15-year high, but is expected to cut rates next quarter in alignment with the U.S. Federal Reserve. Rising household debt and potential inflation pressures complicate the outlook, with forecasts predicting improved economic growth and controlled inflation through 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 06:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 06:05 IST
Bank of Korea Faces a Balancing Act: High Rates and Global Economic Pressure
AI Generated Representative Image

The Bank of Korea (BOK) has decided to keep its policy rate steady at 3.50%, marking the highest level in 15 years, according to a Reuters poll. Economists forecast the central bank will implement a rate cut next quarter, coinciding with expected policy easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

South Korea's inflation, which cooled to an 11-month low of 2.4% in June, remains above the BOK's target of 2%, and the won has weakened by over 6% against the U.S. dollar this year. These factors leave the BOK with limited room to adopt a more dovish stance at this point. All 40 economists surveyed anticipated the base rate to remain at 3.50% during the upcoming July 11 meeting.

Economists predict that interest rates will continue unchanged through the next quarter. A 25 basis-point cut to 3.25% is anticipated in the final three months of the year. Senior economist Min Joo Kang from ING noted that the first rate cut might occur in October due to increasing household debt and inflation risks.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
3
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
4
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024