India-Russia Summit: Strengthening Strategic Ties Amidst Global Challenges
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced a vital two-day visit to Russia to hold the 22nd India-Russia summit with President Vladimir Putin, focusing on enhancing cooperation in energy, trade, and other sectors. Discussions are anticipated to cover the Ukraine conflict, with Modi advocating for dialogue and diplomacy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began an important two-day visit to Russia, aiming to bolster India-Russia cooperation in key sectors such as energy, trade, manufacturing, and fertilizers. Summit talks with President Vladimir Putin are set for Tuesday, with the war in Ukraine also high on the agenda.
India is expected to reaffirm its stance that dialogue and diplomacy are vital for resolving the Ukraine conflict, rejecting battlefield solutions. Modi's visit is his first since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, underscoring the strategic importance of this 22nd annual summit.
The trip began with a private dinner hosted by Putin in Novo-Ogarevo. Modi expressed a desire to deepen bilateral partnerships and stressed India's supportive role for regional stability. The summit will review various facets of India-Russia cooperation, adding to the strong ties between the two nations.
