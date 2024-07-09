Left Menu

Tragic Train Accident Claims Two Lives in Odisha

Two young men, Hemant Sahu and Rakesh Padhi, were tragically killed after being hit by a train in Odisha's Balasore district. The pair was crossing railway tracks on a motorcycle when they were struck by the Puri-Howrah Express. Authorities are investigating the incident as a possible suicide.

Updated: 09-07-2024 13:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Monday night, two young men were fatally hit by a train in Odisha's Balasore district. Identified as Hemant Sahu and Rakesh Padhi, the duo was crossing the tracks on a motorcycle near Dandaharipur railway gate when the accident occurred.

According to a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer, the pillion rider unexpectedly got off the motorcycle and moved onto the tracks as the Puri-Howrah Express was approaching. The other man rushed to save him but both were struck and dragged by the train for nearly 100 meters. The incident appears to be a suicide.

The bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation is currently underway. Notably, the incident happened near the site of a major railway accident last year that resulted in over 290 deaths and more than 1,000 injuries.

