Tragic Loss: Family's Valiant Attempt Ends in Heartbreak on Railway Tracks
A family tragedy unfolded in the Jagatpura area when a teenage girl and her uncle tried in vain to save her father from suicide. All three were fatally struck by a train. The incident highlights the devastating impact of domestic disputes and the importance of mental health support.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in the Jagatpura area, a teenage girl and her uncle were killed alongside her father while attempting to prevent his suicide on the railway tracks.
Police reported that Sumit Sain, 40, distressed by a domestic conflict, sat on the tracks with suicidal intent. Informed of his location via a video call, his daughter Nisha, 15, and brother Ganesh, 44, rushed to rescue him.
Tragically, as they endeavored to thwart the suicide, an oncoming train struck all three, resulting in their immediate death. Local authorities swiftly arrived on the scene, identifying the victims through a damaged mobile phone found nearby.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bombay HC initiates contempt proceedings against lawyer of Disha Salian's father for 'scandalous & defamatory' remarks against HC judge.
Tragic Betrayal: Father Arrested for Alleged Abuse of Minor Daughter
Father of 26/11 Victim Demands Justice as Rana Awaits Extradition
Amit Shah Consoles Tamilisai Soundararajan Over Father's Demise
Patrick Schwarzenegger: Ready for Action with His Legendary Father