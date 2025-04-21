Tragic Loss: Family's Valiant Attempt Ends in Heartbreak on Railway Tracks

In a tragic incident in the Jagatpura area, a teenage girl and her uncle were killed alongside her father while attempting to prevent his suicide on the railway tracks.

Police reported that Sumit Sain, 40, distressed by a domestic conflict, sat on the tracks with suicidal intent. Informed of his location via a video call, his daughter Nisha, 15, and brother Ganesh, 44, rushed to rescue him.

Tragically, as they endeavored to thwart the suicide, an oncoming train struck all three, resulting in their immediate death. Local authorities swiftly arrived on the scene, identifying the victims through a damaged mobile phone found nearby.

(With inputs from agencies.)