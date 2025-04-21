Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Family's Valiant Attempt Ends in Heartbreak on Railway Tracks

A family tragedy unfolded in the Jagatpura area when a teenage girl and her uncle tried in vain to save her father from suicide. All three were fatally struck by a train. The incident highlights the devastating impact of domestic disputes and the importance of mental health support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in the Jagatpura area, a teenage girl and her uncle were killed alongside her father while attempting to prevent his suicide on the railway tracks.

Police reported that Sumit Sain, 40, distressed by a domestic conflict, sat on the tracks with suicidal intent. Informed of his location via a video call, his daughter Nisha, 15, and brother Ganesh, 44, rushed to rescue him.

Tragically, as they endeavored to thwart the suicide, an oncoming train struck all three, resulting in their immediate death. Local authorities swiftly arrived on the scene, identifying the victims through a damaged mobile phone found nearby.

(With inputs from agencies.)

