Marriott International to Establish Global Capability Centre in Telangana

Marriott International is set to sign an MoU with the Telangana government to establish a Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad, investing Rs 300-400 crore. This initiative is expected to generate 1,000 jobs. The state government is also in talks with other companies to provide further employment opportunities.

Hospitality giant Marriott International is on the verge of signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Telangana government to set up its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu announced on Tuesday.

The project, with an investment ranging from Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore, will initially start with 500 seats and eventually expand to 1,000 seats, creating 1,000 jobs over time. Sridhar Babu highlighted that following the Congress government's recent rise to power, MoUs worth nearly Rs 50,000 crore have already been signed and are expected to materialize soon.

The US-based hotel chain's new venture aims to enhance the state's employment landscape. Additionally, the state is concurrently negotiating with eight to ten other companies, including two major pharmaceutical firms, which could lead to the creation of 20,000 to 25,000 jobs in the next two years. Sridhar Babu also noted the government's commitment to skilling youth in Artificial Intelligence and plans for establishing a 'Digital University' specializing in digital studies.

