Union Minister Reviews Tourism Projects in Tripura

Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi reviewed ongoing tourism projects in Tripura. During his visit, he discussed future plans with state officials and will visit the Unakoti Archaeological Site. The state's recent campaign features former cricket captain Saurav Ganguly as a brand ambassador for tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 09-07-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:38 IST
Suresh Gopi
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing tourism-related projects in Tripura.

Gopi arrived in Tripura on Tuesday on a three-day visit.

He met Tripura's Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and state Tourism Secretary U K Chakma to discuss the current and future tourism initiatives in the region.

Chowdhury informed reporters, saying, 'We had a detailed discussion with the MoS Suresh Gopi on the ongoing tourism-related projects and future plans for the state's tourism.'

The state of Tripura recently appointed former India cricket team captain Saurav Ganguly as a brand ambassador to promote tourism both nationally and internationally.

During his visit, the Union Minister will also pay a visit to the historical Unakoti Archaeological Site in North Tripura district.

