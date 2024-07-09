Union Minister Reviews Tourism Projects in Tripura

Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing tourism-related projects in Tripura.

Gopi arrived in Tripura on Tuesday on a three-day visit.

He met Tripura's Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and state Tourism Secretary U K Chakma to discuss the current and future tourism initiatives in the region.

Chowdhury informed reporters, saying, 'We had a detailed discussion with the MoS Suresh Gopi on the ongoing tourism-related projects and future plans for the state's tourism.'

The state of Tripura recently appointed former India cricket team captain Saurav Ganguly as a brand ambassador to promote tourism both nationally and internationally.

During his visit, the Union Minister will also pay a visit to the historical Unakoti Archaeological Site in North Tripura district.

