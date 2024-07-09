Bhogapuram International Airport to Launch by 2026, Says Minister Naidu
Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu has announced that Bhogapuram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh will be completed by 2026. The minister visited the construction site, assured prioritization of all clearances, and highlighted the project's potential to generate employment and boost regional growth.
- Country:
- India
Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu announced on Tuesday that the Bhogapuram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh will be completed by 2026.
During his visit to the Vizianagaram district's construction site, the minister inspected ongoing works, including the terminal, runway, and ATC tower. He committed to completing the project to international standards and on time.
Naidu emphasized the airport's role in driving economic growth in North Andhra and anticipated significant employment generation. He vowed to prioritize all necessary clearances and confirmed personal responsibility for addressing any issues with relevant departments.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's GDP Growth Forecast Retained Amid High Interest Rates: S&P Global Ratings
World Bank Pledges $700 Million for Egypt's Economic Growth
Paytm's Flight Bookings Soar: A 19% Growth Amidst Competitive Market!
Indonesia's Steady Economic Growth Amid Challenges: World Bank Report
World Bank Urges Philippines to Prioritize Early Childhood Investment for Economic Growth