Bhogapuram International Airport to Launch by 2026, Says Minister Naidu

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu has announced that Bhogapuram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh will be completed by 2026. The minister visited the construction site, assured prioritization of all clearances, and highlighted the project's potential to generate employment and boost regional growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu announced on Tuesday that the Bhogapuram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh will be completed by 2026.

During his visit to the Vizianagaram district's construction site, the minister inspected ongoing works, including the terminal, runway, and ATC tower. He committed to completing the project to international standards and on time.

Naidu emphasized the airport's role in driving economic growth in North Andhra and anticipated significant employment generation. He vowed to prioritize all necessary clearances and confirmed personal responsibility for addressing any issues with relevant departments.

