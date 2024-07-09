Tragic Collision in Bihar: Five Dead, Eight Injured in Begusarai Car-Auto Rickshaw Crash
A fatal collision between a car and an auto-rickshaw in Bihar's Begusarai district resulted in five deaths and eight injuries. The crash occurred near Ratan Chowk. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed condolences and urged proper treatment for the injured. The deceased were identified and their bodies returned to their families.
At least five people were killed and eight others injured following a devastating collision between a car and an auto-rickshaw in Bihar's Begusarai district on Tuesday, police reported.
The accident happened near Ratan Chowk in Begusarai town under the jurisdiction of the FCI Police Station. Authorities confirmed that the car collided head-on with the three-wheeler early this morning.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offered his condolences and directed officials to ensure the injured receive adequate medical care. The eight injured victims were transported to a medical facility for treatment.
Locals indicated that the auto-rickshaw was en route from Hathidah junction to Begusarai when the tragic accident took place. After post-mortem examinations, the bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased, police stated.
The auto-rickshaw driver, who was among the injured, is currently hospitalized. The victims have been identified as Sintu Kumar (28), Vikki Kumar (21), Nitish Kumar (24), Amandeep Kumar (22), and Rajneesh Kumar (25).
