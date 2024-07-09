Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Bihar: Five Dead, Eight Injured in Begusarai Car-Auto Rickshaw Crash

A fatal collision between a car and an auto-rickshaw in Bihar's Begusarai district resulted in five deaths and eight injuries. The crash occurred near Ratan Chowk. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed condolences and urged proper treatment for the injured. The deceased were identified and their bodies returned to their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Begusarai | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:15 IST
Tragic Collision in Bihar: Five Dead, Eight Injured in Begusarai Car-Auto Rickshaw Crash
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

At least five people were killed and eight others injured following a devastating collision between a car and an auto-rickshaw in Bihar's Begusarai district on Tuesday, police reported.

The accident happened near Ratan Chowk in Begusarai town under the jurisdiction of the FCI Police Station. Authorities confirmed that the car collided head-on with the three-wheeler early this morning.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offered his condolences and directed officials to ensure the injured receive adequate medical care. The eight injured victims were transported to a medical facility for treatment.

Locals indicated that the auto-rickshaw was en route from Hathidah junction to Begusarai when the tragic accident took place. After post-mortem examinations, the bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased, police stated.

The auto-rickshaw driver, who was among the injured, is currently hospitalized. The victims have been identified as Sintu Kumar (28), Vikki Kumar (21), Nitish Kumar (24), Amandeep Kumar (22), and Rajneesh Kumar (25).

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024