Left Menu

Dollar Gains Amid Fed's Mixed Signals: Inflation Progress, Job Market Cooling

The U.S. dollar advanced after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell noted inflation progress and a cooling job market but gave no clear signal on imminent interest rate cuts. Despite improvements, inflation remains above target and further good data is needed for a cut. Markets reacted with a slight increase in the dollar's value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 01:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 01:08 IST
Dollar Gains Amid Fed's Mixed Signals: Inflation Progress, Job Market Cooling
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

The U.S. dollar gained momentum on Tuesday following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments acknowledging progress in inflation and a cooling job market. Despite these advancements, Powell stopped short of signaling that the U.S. central bank is close to cutting interest rates. He emphasized that inflation 'remains above' the Federal Reserve's 2% target but has improved in recent months.

In Congressional remarks, Powell highlighted that the job market has cooled, posing 'two-sided risks.' His reluctance to provide a clear dovish economic outlook left some market participants dissatisfied. 'The market is counting the days until we get a rate cut signal from Powell,' said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive in Toronto. 'When he didn't deliver that, we saw a little bit of U.S. dollar buying.'

The dollar index rose 0.15% to 105.13, rebounding from a recent low. Market analysts noted that while Powell's comments offered limited new insights, they did acknowledge a cooling labor market. The economic focus now shifts to Thursday's consumer price index report, with expectations of modest monthly gains. Meanwhile, the euro dipped slightly as investors adjusted to political uncertainties in France, and the Japanese yen and sterling experienced minor fluctuations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global
4
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024