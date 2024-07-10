U.N. Aviation Council Launches First U.S. Safety Oversight Audit Since 2007

The U.N. aviation council this week will launch the first audit of the U.S. civil aviation safety oversight system since 2007, a U.S. Federal Aviation Administration official told reporters on Tuesday. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will conduct the two-week audit with 12 auditors from 10 countries, beginning on Wednesday. Results are expected in January. It will review the FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board, the Defense Department, Federal Communications Commission, and other U.S. agencies involved in aviation.

A comprehensive review will cover 790 questions over eight areas, including civil aviation legislation and regulation, aircraft accident and incident investigations, and air navigation services. These audits help the ICAO determine the implementation of international standards. A favorable score would bolster U.S. leadership in meeting rigorous aviation safety standards and serve as a model for global compliance, the FAA official said.

The U.S. boasts the world's most complex airspace and a commendable safety record, with the last fatal U.S. passenger airline crash occurring in February 2009. The previous ICAO audit was in 2007 under a different methodology. The FAA also audits other countries for ICAO safety standard compliance. For instance, the FAA downgraded Mexico in May 2021 but restored its higher rating in September, allowing Mexican carriers to expand U.S. routes and add new service.

However, the FAA has been grappling with a persistent shortage of air traffic controllers and a series of near-miss incidents, some attributed to controller errors. Controllers at several facilities are working mandatory overtime and six-day weeks to address the shortages. The FAA's staffing targets are short by about 3,000 controllers. Last month, the FAA extended cuts to minimum flight requirements at congested New York City-area airports through October 2025, citing air traffic controller staffing shortages.

