DGCA Sets New Safety Norms for Ground Handling at Airports
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has introduced comprehensive safety standards for ground handling service providers (GHSPs) at airports. These standards include mandatory safety clearances and specific training for ground personnel to prevent incidents. The new norms aim to strengthen ground operations amid rising air traffic in India.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced stringent safety standards for ground handling service providers (GHSPs) to enhance the safety of ground operations at airports, addressing the surge in air traffic.
The new Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) will necessitate GHSPs to obtain safety clearance within six months from the DGCA, effective from July 8, when the CAR was issued. The regulation also mandates recurrent training and the appointment of key safety personnel.
Highlighting the complexity and potential hazards of ground operations due to increased aircraft movements and third-party services, the DGCA emphasizes that these norms are crucial for maintaining operational safety in one of the fastest-growing civil aviation markets.
