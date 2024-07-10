Piyush Goyal Defends Indian Export Quality Amidst Spices Controversy

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday defended the quality standards maintained by Indian exporters, emphasizing that issues with a few spices consignments were minuscule and should not be exaggerated.

Addressing reporters, Goyal highlighted that the problematic consignments were negligible compared to India's $56 billion worth of food and related exports. Media outlets were cautioned against overstating isolated incidents.

'These were company-specific issues being addressed by FSSAI and other authorities,' said Goyal, in response to recent rejections of MDH and Everest products by Singapore and Hong Kong over alleged carcinogenic pesticide levels.

The minister stressed India's commitment to high-quality standards in the agri-food sector, noting that even consignments from developed countries face rejections over quality issues. He added that the country's agricultural exports continue to grow steadily.

However, spices exports did see a decline of 20.28% to $361.17 million in May.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)