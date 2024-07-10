Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Defends Indian Export Quality Amidst Spices Controversy

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized that Indian exporters are committed to quality standards. He downplayed issues with a few spices consignments, stating they are minor and not reflective of the overall quality of India's $56 billion food export industry. Media is urged not to exaggerate these isolated incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:10 IST
Piyush Goyal Defends Indian Export Quality Amidst Spices Controversy
Piyush Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday defended the quality standards maintained by Indian exporters, emphasizing that issues with a few spices consignments were minuscule and should not be exaggerated.

Addressing reporters, Goyal highlighted that the problematic consignments were negligible compared to India's $56 billion worth of food and related exports. Media outlets were cautioned against overstating isolated incidents.

'These were company-specific issues being addressed by FSSAI and other authorities,' said Goyal, in response to recent rejections of MDH and Everest products by Singapore and Hong Kong over alleged carcinogenic pesticide levels.

The minister stressed India's commitment to high-quality standards in the agri-food sector, noting that even consignments from developed countries face rejections over quality issues. He added that the country's agricultural exports continue to grow steadily.

However, spices exports did see a decline of 20.28% to $361.17 million in May.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024