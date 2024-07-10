India Advocates for Seafarer Welfare at the IMO Council

India has called for effective measures to resolve the issue of seafarer abandonment and ensure the safety of the maritime workforce, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

A high-level Indian delegation, led by Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Secretary T K Ramachandaran, raised the issue at the 132nd session of the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in London.

India, a member of the IMO Council, emphasized urgent issues, including the 44 active cases involving 292 Indian seafarers. The delegation's strong stance on oversight and effective measures was well received.

India secured its position in the joint tripartite working group representing the IMO, alongside other countries. They reiterated their proposal for the South Asian Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Maritime Transport (SACE-SMarT) to address seafarers' issues.

Ramachandaran affirmed India's commitment to tackling seafarer abandonment and ensuring workforce welfare. The delegation also addressed trade disruption concerns in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

They highlighted India's commitment to maritime safety, citing successful interventions by the Indian Navy in piracy incidents. The IMO Council session, running from July 8 to July 12, addresses global maritime safety and innovation issues.

