Tata Group to Merge Air India and Vistara, 600 Staff Affected
The merger of Air India and Vistara by Tata Group is set to impact around 600 non-flying staff, with efforts underway to provide them with job opportunities within the group. The exact number of affected employees will be known post-merger, expected to complete by late September or early October.
Around 600 non-flying staff of Air India and Vistara are likely to be impacted by the two airlines' mega-merger, with the Tata Group making efforts to provide job opportunities to affected employees within its companies, sources said on Wednesday.
Both airlines, owned by the Tata Group, have over 23,000 employees combined. The merger, expected to finalize by late September or early October, will see a portion of the staff offered employment within the Air India group or other Tata entities. Employees who cannot be accommodated will receive a voluntary separation package, according to sources.
The merger process and fitment exercise—evaluating roles and responsibilities based on experience, performance, and other factors—have been ongoing for several months. Fairness and transparency are being emphasized, and the exact number of impacted employees will be determined after the merger is complete.
