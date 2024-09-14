PM Modi Flags Off India's First 'Vande Metro' Service in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate India's first 'Vande Metro' service during his two-day visit to Gujarat, as confirmed by an official source.

The new Ahmedabad-Bhuj Vande Metro is a fully air-conditioned train that will offer tickets shortly before departure. According to Western Railway's Pradeep Sharma, it will accommodate 2,058 standing and 1,150 sitting passengers, following a successful trial run.

The train will traverse 360 kilometers, stopping at nine stations, covering the distance in 5 hours and 45 minutes at a top speed of 110 km/h. Designed akin to the Vande Bharat service, it includes state-of-the-art features and the 'KAVACH' anti-collision system. During his visit, Modi will also inaugurate the Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo and launch several development projects worth Rs. 8,000 crores.

(With inputs from agencies.)