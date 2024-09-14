Left Menu

Modi Pledges Rail Connectivity for Jammu and Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nearing completion of railway connectivity to Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized that train services will soon extend to the Kashmir valley, thereby linking unconnected areas such as Ramban, Doda, and Kishtwar directly to Delhi. The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link project plays a crucial role in this development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-09-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 17:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Speaking at an election rally in Doda district to support BJP candidates, Modi confirmed that the railway line between Srinagar and Ramban was complete, with trial runs already started. He projected this development as a fulfillment of a long-standing dream for the people of Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, and Kashmir, allowing them to travel directly to Delhi by train.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project, nearing completion, is expected to provide seamless connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of the country. Of the total 272 km of the project, 161 km has been commissioned in phases. Inspections and trials have been conducted, with the strategic project declared a National Project in 2002 due to its significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

