Left Menu

Adani Green Energy Limited Announces Leadership Changes

Adani Green Energy Ltd has named Saurabh Shah as the new Chief Financial Officer, taking over from Phuntsok Wangyal, who will step down on September 30, 2024. Shah, currently Deputy CFO at Adani Enterprises Limited, will assume his new position on October 1, 2024. Additionally, Shaminder Singh Jamwal has been appointed as Head – Security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 20:23 IST
Adani Green Energy Limited Announces Leadership Changes
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has announced significant changes in its leadership team. The board has approved the appointment of Saurabh Shah as the company's new Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2024. Shah will replace Phuntsok Wangyal, who will resign on September 30, 2024.

Currently serving as the Deputy CFO at Adani Enterprises Limited, Shah's new role will commence the following day. Additionally, Shaminder Singh Jamwal will take on the responsibility of Head – Security from October 1.

Satyajeet Ghoshal, the current Head – Security, will transition to a new role within the CEO's office to assist in business intelligence and technology transformation initiatives, furthering the company's strategic objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024