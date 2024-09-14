Adani Green Energy Limited Announces Leadership Changes

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has announced significant changes in its leadership team. The board has approved the appointment of Saurabh Shah as the company's new Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2024. Shah will replace Phuntsok Wangyal, who will resign on September 30, 2024.

Currently serving as the Deputy CFO at Adani Enterprises Limited, Shah's new role will commence the following day. Additionally, Shaminder Singh Jamwal will take on the responsibility of Head – Security from October 1.

Satyajeet Ghoshal, the current Head – Security, will transition to a new role within the CEO's office to assist in business intelligence and technology transformation initiatives, furthering the company's strategic objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)